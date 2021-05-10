Nasa craft carrying 4.5bn-year-old asteroid dust begins long trek home

Its historic “touch-and-go” sample grab from the ancient asteroid’s surface in October 2020 lasted only a few seconds but left scientists “exuberant”.

They hope the debris from this very primitive object will tell them more about the chemistry that brought the Sun and the planets into being more than 4.5bn years ago.

Bennu, first discovered in 1999, is about half a kilometre wide at its equator – only just wider than the Empire State Building’s height, according to Nasa. It makes a close approach to Earth Read the full article