The climate crisis solutions we need are already here (commentary)

I am not here to give you a startling new angle on the climate crisis. I cannot claim to have the silver bullet, the awe-inspiring technology that will solve all our problems at a stroke. But as someone who has worked on this issue for the past 30 years, listening to those on the frontlines of the crisis, speaking to the scientists examining the data, what I do see is this: We have nearly all the solutions needed at our fingertips. Let’s lay out the stark facts. If we do not reach zero carbon by 2035 at the latest, we will be the authors of our own devastation. Countless species extinctions will lead to the breakdown of the ecosystems that are humanity’s life support, and untold numbers of people will suffer and die. Communities will be ripped apart. If we do not act now, history will judge all who could have raised their voices and played their part. But hope is not yet lost. The solutions to the climate crisis are here. They start with the clearest, most compelling actions we must take: stop extracting all carbon-based fuels now; stop investing in them and rapidly stop using them. There are no alternatives to these actions – carbon capture by technology or indeed by nature will not now alone save us, and each day we continue with our addiction to carbon brings us closer to the point of no return. So, how do we turn off the carbon tap? Put simply,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

