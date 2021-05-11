Hantavirus study shows restoring forests can reduce zoonotic disease risk

The COVID-19 pandemic brought zoonotic diseases into the global spotlight in a way nothing has done for a century, even though zoonoses — diseases passed between humans and animals — have always posed a public health threat. The coronavirus pandemic, however, has forced us to confront the connection between human and environmental health and the painful consequences of that relationship breaking down. Research has already linked deforestation to increased zoonotic disease risk, finding that as habitat is lost, ecological dynamics are no longer as adept at regulating disease. But can restoring forests perhaps protect us from zoonotic diseases? Possibly, says a recent study led by Paula Ribeiro Prist, a researcher at EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit based in New York. Simulations run by Prist and colleagues found that restoring Brazil’s Atlantic Forest could lower the prevalence of hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome, a highly lethal zoonotic disease, by reducing populations of the small mammals that harbor the disease. The team concluded that, if forests are just restored to levels mandated by Brazilian law, hantavirus transmission could be reduced by as much as 45% in Brazil’s most populous region. To see how forest restoration might impact zoonotic disease prevalence, Prist and colleagues took advantage of rodent abundance data from forested and deforested sites across São Paulo state. The team used these numbers to estimate hantavirus prevalence under a business-as-usual scenario versus restoration levels mandated by the Brazilian Native Vegetation Protection Law. “This was the first study that addressed [zoonotic diseases and restoration] in tropical…This article was originally published on Mongabay

