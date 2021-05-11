Queen’s Speech: Government makes pledges on animal welfare

From BBC
The government has promised “the highest standards of animal welfare” in the UK as part of the Queen’s Speech.
Outlining its plans for the upcoming Parliament, the pledges ranged from improving standards in zoos to mandatory microchipping for cats.
The measures will be covered by three bills introduced over the next year.
No 10 said it wanted to be a “global leader” on animal welfare and set “high standards for others across the world to follow”.
The proposals have been welcomed by animal charities, with the RSPCA saying they could make “a real and lasting difference”.
But the charity also warned the prime minister to make sure the plans were “not a token gesture”.
The government has gone into more detail in a raft of documents accompanying the Queen’s Speech.
In its Action Plan for Animal Welfare, it commits to:
The government also proposed banning the import of hunting trophies – as well