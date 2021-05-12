98% of Bunge shareholders back proposal to reduce deforestation

In an unprecedented vote, 98% of shareholders of commodities-trading giant Bunge Limited have voted in favor of a proposal made by activist investment funds to strengthen the company’s non-deforestation policies. Green Century Capital Management, which tabled the proposal with Storebrand Asset Management, said in an announcement that the voting took place at Bunge’s annual meeting of shareholders on May 5. The company is considered one of the “Big 4” traders of agricultural raw materials in the world, among them soybeans from Brazil, where the crop is associated with high rates of deforestation. In what Green Century called a “rare show of support,” Bunge’s board of directors recommended that shareholders vote in favor of the resolution. “The company plans to produce a report that aligns with the requests outlined in the proposal. However, Green Century and other investors are urging the company also to adopt policies that effectively address its material risks related to deforestation,” Green Century said in a press release. “We are encouraged by the board’s support, but we will be vigilant to ensure the company takes comprehensive steps to eliminate deforestation and conversion of native vegetation in the company’s soy supply chain,” said Leslie Samuelrich, Green Century’s president. “The vote should be a signal to other companies in the Brazilian soy supply chain that investors are on high alert about these risks,” she added. The unprecedented display of investor support at Bunge’s annual meeting closes a successful season of stakeholder engagement on the issue of preventing deforestation. In…This article was originally published on Mongabay

