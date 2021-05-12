Animal welfare plan unveiled by government

From BBC
Shareclose
The government is introducing a wide-ranging plan to improve the welfare of some animals.
The animals covered by the proposal includes pets, livestock and creatures in the wild.
Measures to be introduced include banning the export of live animals for slaughter, the keeping of primates as pets, and formally recognising the sentience of animals.
It will become compulsory for cats to be microchipped.
In addition, remote-controlled training collars for dogs will be outlawed.
Launching the Action Plan for Animal Welfare, the Environment Secretary George Eustice called the UK a “nation of animal lovers” and said it would “go further than ever to build on our excellent track record”.
The array of initiatives also includes banning the import of hunting trophies from endangered species, and formally recognising animals as sentient beings.
The government will look at banning the sale of foie gras – a food made from the livers of force-fed ducks or geese.
The plan includes legislation in a number of bills set to be approved in the coming months. These include the Animal Welfare Bill, the Animal Sentience Bill and the Animals Abroad Bill. These will expand on the protections in the Animal Welfare Act 2006.
Legislation to restrict the use of glue traps, designed to capture wild birds, will be supported.
Reacting to the news that owners will have to get their cats microchipped, Jacqui Cuff, head of advocacy