Biodiversity: Throwing money at schemes ineffective – charity

Rich countries “throwing money” at schemes designed to enhance biodiversity is ineffective, a report by charity Third World Network says.
The report calls for “a profound re-organisation of the global post-pandemic economy to prevent further harm to the planet”.
It recommends nothing less than a “change in our entire economic model”.
Cancellation of debt owed by the poorest, most biodiverse countries would be the place to start, it adds.
Developed nations in the global north should pay for their “vast ecological debts”, said lead author Dr Patrick Bigger from Lancaster University.
“There need to be no strings attached payments to those countries,” said Dr Bigger. “Otherwise we just continue to dig this hole and try to fill the hole with money.”
This study of the economics of biodiversity loss sets out how the current model by which money flows from rich, developed nations into schemes to enhance and protect nature in poorer nations can exacerbate the problem.
Investment in activities like large-scale agriculture and resource extraction, it points out, continue to drive the destruction of natural habitats.
The gap, the researchers say, “between those who live with the environmental consequences of [resource] extraction and those who benefit from financing these developments”, is widening.
“In 2019, 50 of the world’s largest banks underwrote more than $2.6 trillion into industries known to be the drivers of biodiversity