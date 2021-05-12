‘Cocaine of the sea’ threatens critically endangered vaquita

Totoaba, a fish that can grow as large as a vaquita, was a food source before it was placed on Mexico’s endangered list.

“We used to catch it in the 60s and 70s,” remembers Ramón Franco Díaz, president of a fishing federation in the coastal town of San Felipe, on the peninsula of Baja California. “Then the Chinese came with their suitcases full of dollars, and bought our consciences.”