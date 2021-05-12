Indonesia says no new coal plants from 2023 (after the next 100 or so)

JAKARTA — Indonesia says it will stop building new coal-fired power plants after 2023 to meet its carbon-neutral goals — but the more than 100 plants to be built by then will still be churning out CO2 decades after that. Zulkifli Zaini, CEO of state-owned electricity utility PLN, said there would be no more new thermal plants after an ongoing program to add 35,000 megawatts (MW) to the national grid — powered mostly by coal — is completed. That program, rolled out in 2015, calls for building 117 new coal-fired power plants, with only 2,000 MW coming from renewable energy sources. Zulkifli said construction of the new coal plants is expected to be finished by 2023. Outside of the 35,000 MW program, there’s a parallel project to add 7,000 MW to the grid, again mostly from coal. “After these [programs] are done, we are committed to add electricity in the future by focusing only on new and renewable energy,” Zulkifli said. Indonesia’s renewables sector trails far behind its neighbors in Southeast Asia — despite encompassing commonly accepted “renewable” sources such as solar, geothermal and hydro, as well as more controversial “new” sources such as biomass, palm oil-based biofuel, gasified coal, and, theoretically, nuclear. As of 2020, these new and renewable energy sources only made up 11.5% of the country’s power grid. The government expects to generate 23% of the country’s energy from new and renewable sources by 2025. Coal, of which Indonesia has abundant reserves, makes up almost 40% of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

