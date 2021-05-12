Indonesian researchers study how to help rays released as bycatch survive

JAKARTA — Researchers in Indonesia are working to identify the best practices for safely releasing threatened manta rays and devil rays that are caught alive unintentionally by fishers. Populations of these large rays from the genus Mobula have been devastated in recent years by targeted and bycatch fisheries in Indonesia amid growing local demand for their meat and international demand for parts like gills for traditional Chinese medicine. The significant population decline prompted the government in 2014 to ban the intentional capture and trade of mantas, but not of devil rays. “The question now is that when a ray is caught alive and the conservation effort is to release it back, what is actually the survival rate when it’s released back into the ocean?” Sila Kartika Sari, a marine researcher with the conservation collective Mobula Project Indonesia, told Mongabay recently. A Japanese devil ray (Mobula japanica) on the auction floor at Tanjung Luar Port in Lombok, Indonesia. Tourists here often mistakenly identify the species as a reef manta ray (Mobula alfredi). Image by Melati Kaye. The group has generally been studying Mobula in Indonesian waters since 2015. Last November, Sila’s team began tagging rays that were caught alive and released under certain methods to learn how they would fare over the next 60 days. “This is the first study of its kind in Indonesia,” she said. The trackers they attach to the rays record a range of variables, though SIla noted that factors such as the type of net they’re…This article was originally published on Mongabay

