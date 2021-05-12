Latest mass stranding raises concerns for endangered Caspian seals

When Viktor Nikiforov heard about the dead Caspian seals along Russia’s Dagestan coast near the city of Makhachkala, he and a group of researchers went to have a look. On the first day, they found 30 seal bodies strewn across the sand. The next day, they discovered even more. “In three days, we found 170 animals,” Nikiforov, program coordinator for Russia’s Marine Mammals Research Center, told Mongabay in an interview. However, he said this number only accounted for the seals counted between May 4 and 6, and that the actual mortality rate was probably much higher. The researchers found two seals tangled in fishing nets and ropes, and about 11 others with their skins removed, Nikiforov said. One of the deceased Caspian seals found along Russia’s Dagestan coast in May 2021. Image courtesy of Viktor Nikiforov. “They take [the skins] because they use it to produce hats — local hats,” he said. This mass stranding has rung alarm bells for conservationists working to protect Caspian seals (Pusa caspica), a species listed as endangered by both the IUCN and Russia’s own conservation authority. Since the start of the 20th century, the species has declined by more than 90%, with only an estimated 68,000 mature individuals remaining. Simon Goodman, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Leeds who has been researching Caspian seals for the past 17 years, said fishing activities such as the illegal poaching of critically endangered sturgeon species are most likely to blame. Based on the prevalence of illegal fishing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay