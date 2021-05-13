After gold miners shoot Yanomani people, Brazil cuts environmental regulation further

With 300 votes in favor and 122 against, Brazil’s Lower House passed the draft of a bill that withdraws environmental impact assessments and licensing for development projects, ranging from construction of roads to agriculture in the country. Bill PL 3.729/2004 would allow highways to be paved in the Amazon rainforest, for example, without any kind of environmental risk assessment and mitigation analysis, but rather just requiring a “self-licensing” declaration instead. The measure, which was submitted to the Senate for its appraisal, is backed by President Jair Bolsonaro and the powerful conservative agribusiness lobby — the so-called ‘ruralistas’ — who say it is a way to slash environmental licensing red tape and facilitate infrastructure projects. Congressmen, experts and activists opposing it are convinced the new legal framework will inevitably fast-track approval of high-risk projects, leading to deforestation and the escalation of violence against traditional communities. “The bill is a harsh attack on the environment and the image of our country abroad. A shameful setback,” said federal deputy Alessandro Molon on his Twitter account after the voting session, calling it “a disaster.” One of the many illegal gold mining sites in the Yanomami reserve. Image courtesy of Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency (Funai) And they have good reasons for such criticism. According to Brazil’s Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the government’s accountability office, of the thousands of infrastructure projects currently stalled, just 1% are for environmental reasons. Luiza Lima, a public policy advisor at Greenpeace Brasil, called the bill “an affront” to Brazilian…This article was originally published on Mongabay

