COP26: Alok Sharma urges nations to banish coal

The head of a vital UN climate summit due to be held in Glasgow in November says his personal priority is to banish coal.
Speaking ahead of the COP26 conference, Alok Sharma will urge nations to abandon coal power generation, with rich countries leading the way.
He will add that wealthy nations must help poorer ones make the same change.
And he will tell banks and institutions to stop lending money to countries to build coal power stations.
In his speech, the former business Secretary will say: “The days of coal providing the cheapest form of power are in the past. And in the past they must remain.
“The coal business is, as the UN secretary general [António Guterres] has said, going up in smoke. It’s old technology.
“So let’s make COP26 the moment we leave it in the past where it belongs, while supporting workers and communities to make the transition and creating good ‘green’ jobs to fill the gap.”
His apparent passion explains why he was reportedly “apoplectic” when Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick allowed plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria – a decision that’s now gone to a planning review.
Mr Sharma is set to re-iterate the UK’s main themes for the summit, which will bring together climate negotiators from 196 countries, the EU, as well as businesses, organisations, experts and world leaders.
They are: limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees; helping people and nature