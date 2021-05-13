Ignore hype over hydrogen heating, government told

From BBC
Environmentalists are warning the government to ignore what they call “hype” over the use of hydrogen to provide heat.
New natural gas boilers will be phased out next decade because its emissions add to climate change.
Oil and gas firms are pushing for so-called “blue” hydrogen to be used to provide heat instead.
But environmentalists say electric heat pumps are a much better option for most homes.
In a letter to the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday groups including climate think tank E3G, WWF, and Greenpeace urged the government to drop funding for “blue” hydrogen.
They said that it appears to be environmentally-benign, but really it’s not.
What is blue hydrogen and why is it being promoted?
Most homes are heated by gas, and the domestic gas market is worth £28bn a year.
The push to use hydrogen as a substitute comes from the oil and gas giants who supply the fuel; the firms that make the boilers; and gas network operator Cadent.
Most investment so far is going into “blue” hydrogen, produced by splitting natural gas at high temperatures.
This process does produce carbon emissions, but these can be captured by a chemical solvent and forced into underground rocks using carbon capture and storage (CCS).
The industry body The Hydrogen Taskforce wants hydrogen blended into the existing gas network to reduce emissions overall. And it wants all boilers to be made to be “hydrogen-ready”.
If blue hydrogen involves capturing CO2, what’s the problem?
“Blue” hydrogen is much