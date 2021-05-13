Russia picks team for film shot on International Space Station

From BBC
Russia has chosen a famous actress and an award-winning director to fly to the International Space Station and make what it calls the first movie in space.
Yulia Peresild, 36, and Klim Shipenko, 37, will blast off in a Russian rocket from Baikonur cosmodrome on 5 October.
The drama has the working title Challenge. Russia’s Roscosmos space agency says it wants to show space opening up for a wider range of people.
Nasa and actor Tom Cruise also plan to make a film aboard the space station.
It is not yet clear when their Hollywood space movie, announced last year, will be shot. Cruise is expected to go to the ISS with director Doug Liman. Nasa says Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket company will also be involved.
The Roscosmos announcement on Thursday has triggered speculation that Russia is now in a new kind of celebrity space race with the US.
Roscosmos says Peresild and Shipenko have undergone both a medical and a creative selection process. Their special space flight training is to begin no later than 1 June, and will include centrifuge and vibration tests, flights on a zero-gravity plane and parachute training.
Russia’s RIA news agency reports that the movie will tell the story of a female surgeon’s mission to perform an operation on a cosmonaut too ill to return to Earth immediately.
