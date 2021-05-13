Russia picks team for film shot on International Space Station

Roscosmos says Peresild and Shipenko have undergone both a medical and a creative selection process. Their special space flight training is to begin no later than 1 June, and will include centrifuge and vibration tests, flights on a zero-gravity plane and parachute training.

Russia's RIA news agency reports that the movie will tell the story of a female surgeon's mission to perform an operation on a cosmonaut too ill to return to Earth immediately.