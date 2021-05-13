Study shows more than half of Cerrado’s cattle pasture can be restored

Much of the land that’s been cleared for pasture in the Brazilian Cerrado could potentially be restored to its previous savanna state while still leaving enough space for the country’s beef industry, according to research from the University of Brasília (UnB). More than 50% of the biome’s native vegetation has been destroyed, and deforestation there is spreading faster than in the neighboring Amazon. Cattle pasture occupies 29% of land in the Cerrado, or some 57 million hectares (140 million acres) — an area larger than France — but can mostly be restored, with the buy-in of all stakeholders and strong political will. In her master’s thesis, UnB ecology student Jéssica Schüler makes the case that no more land needs to be deforested. Schüler’s supervisor, UnB professor and leading Cerrado expert Mercedes Bustamante, says achieving this would require addressing the interests of all involved parties. “The tools exist, and they can be improved. Today it’s impossible to deny that the information is there. What is missing is governance. And decision-making based on the best information available,” she says. Schüler’s research includes a map detailing priority regions for restorable pastureland in the Cerrado, based on biodiversity gains, natural potential for regeneration, and agricultural aptitude. She looked at habitat connectivity in different regions of the biome together with the extent of degradation to identify areas with greater potential for natural regeneration. The results show that 45% of the pastureland has a low to intermediate level of potential for restoration, 10% has intermediate to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

