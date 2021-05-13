Wastewater is ‘polluting rivers with microplastic’

From BBC
Shareclose
Untreated wastewater “routinely released into UK rivers” is creating microplastic hotspots on riverbeds.
That is the conclusion of a study in Greater Manchester, which revealed high concentrations of plastic immediately downstream of treatment works.
The team behind the research concluded: untreated wastewater was the key source of river microplastic.
The water company that operates along the river the scientists studied said it “didn’t fully accept” the findings.
But the scientists, who published their research in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Sustainability, say sewer overflow pipes and outflows from treatment plants can release millions of plastic particles in a day.
Lead researcher Prof Jamie Woodward from the University of Manchester told BBC News that, at the most contaminated site in the River Tame, where the team carried out their research, there were “concentrations over 130,000 microplastic particles per kilogram of sediment on the riverbed”.
“So for every single gram of sediment, there were 130 particles; we have some extraordinarily high levels of contamination.
“It’s clear that wastewater is the key source of microplastics in our rivers.”
While the water company, United Utilities, declined to be interviewed, Jo Harrison, the company’s director of environment said in a statement: “We understand that wastewater will be a contributing factor to microplastics pollution, which is why we are involved in a much wider two-year study beginning this summer to give a more holistic understanding of the sources, pathway and consequences of microplastics in the environment.”
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency, which regulates the activities