Calls for post-Covid ‘revolution’ in building air quality

From BBC
Dozens of the world’s top experts in how diseases spread have called for big improvements to the air in buildings.
They say current rules on ventilation are failing to stop infections, including Covid-19.
The problem is likened to the health crisis caused by contaminated water in Britain’s cities in the 1800s.
The appeal comes amid growing evidence that the coronavirus is often transmitted via infectious aerosols in crowded indoor spaces.
Writing in the journal Science, the scientists and engineers say that while governments have regulations on the safety of food, sanitation and drinking water, there’s far less emphasis on pathogens in the air.
They say that’s partly because it’s easier to identify a single water pipe or package of food that might be the cause of an outbreak than to track down an airborne source.
They also say that building designers have for decades focused on keeping people at a comfortable temperature or on saving energy.
Now, the article argues, there’s evidence from studies of cases in restaurants, ships and schools that respiratory infections can be passed through the air.
This suggests that “the way we design, operate and maintain buildings influences transmission”.
While World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines on indoor air quality cover chemicals such as benzene and carbon monoxide, they do not recommend any standards for bacteria or viruses.
The conclusion is that “a paradigm shift” is needed on the scale of the reforms that helped to clean up British cities in the 19th century.
A landmark report