China is set to land its Zhurong rover on Mars

From BBC
China says it will attempt to land its Mars rover in the coming days.
The six-wheeled Zhurong robot will target Utopia Planitia, a vast terrain in the planet’s northern hemisphere.
The vehicle will use a combination of a protective capsule, a parachute and a rocket platform to make the descent.
A successful touchdown would be a remarkable achievement given the difficult nature of the task. Only the Americans have really mastered landing on Mars.
China’s National Space Administration (CNSA) says the attempt will occur sometime “from the early morning of 15 May to 19 May, Beijing time”.
But amateur radio enthusiasts who’ve been tracking mission signals expect the attempt to come right at the beginning of this window. In other words, late Friday GMT.
Zhurong was carried to Mars on the Tianwen-1 orbiter, which arrived above the planet in February.
The time since has been spent surveying Utopia, taking high-resolution images to pinpoint the safest place to put down.
The aim with all such ventures is to pick a spot, as far as possible, that is devoid of imposing craters and large boulders.
Whenever the attempt is made, Chinese engineers will have to follow events after the fact.
The current distance to Mars is 320 million km, which means radio messages take almost 18 minutes to reach Earth.
Every stage of the Zhurong’s