To keep tabs on ecosystem health in Borneo, follow these birds: Study

JAKARTA — To improve ecosystem management in Borneo, look at the population trends of key bird species on the island, researchers say. The scientists from the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) and Indonesia's Tanjungpura University have found that six Bornean bird species are strong indicators of intact forests — mixed dipterocarp and heath — in West Kalimantan, a province in Indonesian Borneo. They include the great argus (Argusianus argus), the cinnamon-rumped trogon (Harpactes orrhophaeus), and the rhinoceros hornbill (Buceros rhinoceros). The study, published April 29 in the journal Global Ecology and Conservation, also found that three other species were good indicators of a depleted forest state: the mustached babbler (Malacopteron magnirostre), the brown-cheeked bulbul (Alophoixus bres) and the chestnut-backed scimitar babbler (Pomatorhinus montanus). The white-bellied erpornis (Erpornis zantholeuca), meanwhile, was found to be a good indicator species for mixed gardens, while none were indicators for oil palm farms. The researchers conducted field campaigns across West Kalimantan, a region that represents "an ancient deforestation front and illustrates a gradient of fragmentation, from the more forested interior to the more developed central and west regions," they write. Sampled sites in West Kalimantan province for the study. Image courtesy of Simamora et al. (2021). The great argus (Argusianus argus). Image by Peter Steward via Flickr (CC BY-NC 2.0). The sampled sites in the study covered a lowland region of around 90,000 square kilometers (34,750 square miles) with various forest types, ranging between intact forests to fallows to smallholder rubber/oil palm farms and mixed

