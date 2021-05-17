How to pick a tree-planting project? Mongabay launches transparency tool to help potential supporters decide

Planting trees is all the rage right now — billionaires from Elon Musk to Marc Benioff are touting the benefits of massive reforestation — but it’s hard to identify legitimate initiatives and even more difficult to figure out which are effective and can deliver on their promises. “If you buy something online and you pay for it and then it never arrives, you’re going to complain,” Pieter Van Midwoud, chief tree-planting officer at Ecosia, a search engine that generates revenue to plant trees, told Mongabay. “But with tree planting, it doesn’t work that way because the thing that you ordered never gets delivered to your doorstep. It’s planted somewhere else. So, it’s always a bit more difficult to find out whether your order was actually done.” So how can an investor or donor decide what projects to support? What kinds of questions should we be asking to assess tree-planting projects and ensure they are delivering the results they promise? Green Ethiopia, an eco-humanitarian NGO who works with the Ecosia to reforest degraded landscapes in Ethiopia. Photo by Green Ethiopia via Ecosia. Mongabay has put together a directory to show whether tree-planting and reforestation projects publicly disclose the criteria that experts say are keys to success. We thought this would be a useful starting point for people wanting to fund reforestation, so they could identify projects that align with their interests. Our Reforestation Directory is built on a three-month research effort to record publicly available information on more than 350 tree-planting…This article was originally published on Mongabay

