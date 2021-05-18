Click here to plant a tree: Q&A with Ecosia’s Pieter van Midwood

Almost everyone has heard of a Google search. But what about Ecosia, the search engine that uses its advertising revenue to plants trees? Can a click make a difference? Mongabay spoke with Ecosia’s chief tree-planting officer, Pieter van Midwood, to learn more about Ecosia’s business model, its approach to tree planting, and the reforestation sector. The Berlin-based company Ecosia launched in 2009. It has since financed the planting of more than 125 million trees. In March 2021 alone, Ecosia brought in nearly 2 million euros ($2.4 million), according to its monthly financial report. More than 40% of the money went directly to planting trees in 14 countries, including Burkina Faso, Brazil, and Indonesia. “It should be noted that Ecosia was created with this purpose,” Van Midwood said, “to mobilize finance for restoration — and every initiative we discuss in our company is led by the question of how it will help us to plant even more trees.” The ads on Ecosia are delivered by Bing, and Ecosia earns revenue when a user clicks on an ad. Some, more lucrative keyword advertisements are more valuable to Ecosia than others. Because not every user clicks an ad each time they search, Ecosia earns an average of 0.5 cents (Euro) per search, so it takes approximately 45 searches to finance the planting of one tree. Screenshot of Ecosia’s search page taken on May 18, 2021. Ecosia finances tree-planting efforts in areas where biodiversity is at risk and where the local community can participate…This article was originally published on Mongabay

