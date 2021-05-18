Green light for ‘net zero’ equivalent for nature

From BBC
The government is expected to announce a legally-binding target for 2030 to drive action to halt the decline of nature and wildlife.
Environment Secretary George Eustice will also outline plans for a taskforce on reintroducing animals such as the wildcat to England, and returning beavers to new areas of the country.
And he will confirm intentions to restore more peatlands and woodlands.
Nature groups have long pushed for a stronger Environment Bill.
In a speech from Delamere Forest, in Cheshire, Mr Eustice is expected to say: “We will be amending the Environment Bill to require an additional legally-binding target for species for 2030, aiming to halt the decline of nature.”
It’s thought the legally-binding target will apply to England only, with devolved administrations able to set their own policy.
Mr Eustice will describe the move as “a huge step forward,” adding: “We hope that this will be the net zero equivalent for nature, spurring action of the scale required to address the biodiversity crisis.”
Wildlife groups have welcomed the proposals as “an important milestone”.
Richard Benwell, CEO of Wildlife and Countryside Link, a coalition of 57 nature groups, said: “If the legal detail is right, and the targets are comprehensive and science-based, then this could inspire the investment and action needed to protect and restore wildlife, after a century of decline.”
Mr Eustice is also expected to confirm proposals for restoring peatlands in England.
The measures will include a ban on sales of peat products by the end of this Parliament, in 2024,