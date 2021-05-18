In Sri Lanka, here be dragonflies and damselflies like nowhere else (Commentary)

A tropical continental island located close to the Indian subcontinent, endemic fauna and flora form an integral part of Sri Lanka’s rich biodiversity. The island’s biodiversity is globally recognized for both its diversity and endemism of fauna and flora, and this is true of its dragonflies and damselflies, or odonates in general. With 130 known species, 58 of Sri Lankan dragonflies and damselflies are endemic to the country. In addition to these, Sri Lankan subspecies of eight other species are also endemic, elevating the total number of endemics to 66 (50.8%) and thus making Sri Lanka the country with the highest density of endemic odonates in South Asia. Highest endemism in the region Though Sri Lanka has a very high number of endemic dragonflies and damselflies, and they have been studied for more than two and a half centuries, very little was known about them until a couple decades ago. Most were only known by their scientific names and basic descriptions. Then dawned a golden era of research and explorations into the world of Sri Lankan odonata, led by several odonatologists and naturalists. Field explorations coupled with taxonomic studies over the past three decades explored their natural history and taxonomy, and more than a dozen endemics were discovered during this period. Most importantly, the knowledge gained was documented for the use of others, which helped build a surge of interest in dragonflies and damselflies among the naturalist community in Sri Lanka. Endemic odonates occur in most parts of Sri Lanka.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

