UK must do better over electric cars – MPs

The government has no plan to meet the “huge challenge” of persuading motorists to switch to electric vehicles, MPs have warned.
The Public Accounts Committee said the official target of banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 could be missed without urgent action.
It also argued that electric vehicles were still too expensive and there were not enough charging points.
The government said it was on track to meet its targets.
A spokesman said it was investing £2.8bn to help the car industry and drivers make the switch to electric.
Sales of electric vehicles are by far the fastest growing segment of the car market, but they still only account for only 11% of new registrations.
The committee warned that this would not get to 100% unless prices fell and charging infrastructure was installed quickly.
Only 13 electric car models on sale in the UK at the moment cost less than £30,000, its report said.
It pointed out that the majority of charging took place at home and claimed the government had not focused enough on helping people who do not have off-street parking.
The committee also said the government needed to develop the skilled workforce and electric power infrastructure needed to support the transition.
Its chairwoman, Labour MP Meg Hillier, said the UK had “a mountain to climb” to meet its