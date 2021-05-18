Wealth inequality fuels flow of wildlife from poor countries to rich: Study

Toxic Bubble Bounce Mushrooms or Green Iguana Disco Mushrooms may sound like psychedelic drugs, but they are, in fact, names of live corals available for sale online. These brilliantly colored corals from the tropical waters of Indonesia and small Pacific islands like Fiji and Tonga adorn aquariums across the U.S. Most live corals sold in the international market end up in the U.S. The country is, in fact, the largest importer of wildlife by far, a paper published in Science Advances found. France comes in a distant second, followed by Italy. Indonesia, Jamaica and Honduras are the biggest exporters of wildlife. The possible link between COVID-19 and the wildlife trade has focused attention on both illegal and legal markets for wild animals. One of the most comprehensive data sets on the legal trade comes from CITES, the global convention governing the wildlife trade. What was clear from the 21-year data set: richer countries are the biggest destinations for wildlife, which, more often than not, originates from poorer countries. “We expected wealthier countries to be central to CITES regulated trade, what caught us off guard was how much more important they were,” said Jia Huan Liew, first author of the study and researcher at the University of Hong Kong. Map of the 30 top participants and the 15 largest trade links in the global wild animal trade between 1998 and 2018. The size of the pie charts and width of the arrows are indicative of total individual animals traded, detailed by…This article was originally published on Mongabay

