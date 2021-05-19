Did you know that spix’s night monkeys only weigh around 1 kg?

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting a species of nocturnal primate: the Spix’s night monkey. The Spix’s night monkey (Aotus vociferans) is one of the eleven species of nocturnal monkeys in the world. It is found in the forests of Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. These monkeys are quite small, only weighing around one kilogram. Their large brown eyes have evolved as an adaptation to their nocturnal lifestyles and compared to diurnal primates, they have a better spatial resolution at low light levels which helps them move through the trees at night. The Spix’s night monkeys live in groups usually consisting of breeding pairs and their offspring. During the day, family groups huddle in tree holes or thickets of dense foliage which they leave after sunset to look for food during the night. Spix’s monkeys are monogamous and use social sniffing to assess potential breeding partners. They will also urinate on their hands and then rub them on different surfaces to show sexual attraction. They will give birth to one offspring at a time and the male assumes most of the parental care. The Spix’s night monkey is a very adaptable species, thriving even in disturbed habitats. It is classified as Least Concern by the IUCN. Watch the video to learn more about this species! Special thanks to ecologist Diego Mosquera for sharing the camera trap footage with us. The videos were taken at…This article was originally published on Mongabay

