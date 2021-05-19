For Atlantic sea turtles, Sargasso Sea is home during the ‘lost years’

After spending two months incubating in eggs, it’s time for green sea turtles to break out of their shells. The newly hatched reptiles scale the steep sides of their nests by clambering up the discarded eggshells of their siblings, and together they scuttle across the sand and paddle into the ocean. Then they disappear — not only from sight, but from scientific knowledge. No one has definitely known where green turtle hatchlings go and what they do for the next two or three years of their lives. But that’s changing now. A new paper in The Proceedings of the Royal Society B has provided insight into the so-called “lost years” of endangered green turtles (Chelonia mydas) by tracking the movements of 21 juveniles released off the southeast Florida coast. Over the course of about 150 days, most of the turtles made their way to the Sargasso Sea, an area of open ocean in the North Atlantic Subtropical Gyre, rather than allowing the currents to push them northward toward the Azores. An oceanic green turtle in Sargassum. Image by Chris Long. “One of the long-held ideas was that these [green turtles] are passive little drifters,” lead author Katherine Mansfield, a marine turtle expert at the University of Central Florida, told Mongabay in an interview. “Historically the turtles were just assumed to swim offshore, get into these gyre currents, and then drift for several years in a big circle around the Atlantic. But what we found [was that] they had very directed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

