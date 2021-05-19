Settlers invading, deforesting Colombian national parks ‘at an unstoppable speed’

For the past several years, Colombia’s Tinigua National Natural Park has been racked by one of the highest levels of deforestation of any such protected area in the country. According to official data from the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam), Tinigua lost 6,527 hectares (16,129 acres) of forest in 2019, followed by Sierra de La Macarena National Natural Park with 2,173 hectares (5,370 acres), Serranía del Chiribiquete National Natural Park with 820 hectares (2,026 acres) and Paramillo National Natural Park with 806 hectares (1,992 acres). Ideam has not yet revealed the official figures for 2020, nor has it published its early warning bulletin for 2021, which the agency usually releases in the first half of the year. However, experts believe – and satellite data confirm – that deforestation in the Colombian Amazon increased last year and that the trend is continuing in 2021. In fact, a year ago, the Foundation for Conservation and Sustainable Development (FCDS) warned that between Jan. 1 and Apr. 15 2020 approximately 75,000 hectares (185,329 acres) of Amazon forest was cut down – amounting to nearly as much as was lost in the whole of 2019. Data from the University of Maryland (UMD) visualized on Global Forest Watch show Tinigua lost around 25% of its primary forest between 2002 and 2020, with most of this loss occurring over the last few years and primary forest loss nearly doubling between 2019 and 2020. Preliminary data from UMD’s Global Land Analysis and Discovery lab indicate the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

