‘Amazônia must live on’: Photographer Sebastião Salgado returns home with his new book

Cover of Amazônia. The book is published by Taschen in May and listed at $150 (Hardcover, 35.8 x 26 cm, 4.19 kg, 528 pages). Having photographed people and landscapes in more than 100 countries, Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado has returned to the country of his birth for his latest book, Amazônia, which is at once an ode to the beauty of the world’s largest rainforest and a cry for its preservation. For six years, Salgado, now 77, traveled the Amazon to portray its trees, rivers, mountains, forests and people in his trademark black-and-white style in an attempt to capture the heart and soul of a region that for many people, both in and outside Brazil, remains the great unknown. “For me, it is the last frontier, a mysterious universe of its own, where the immense power of nature can be felt as nowhere else on Earth,” Salgado writes in the foreword. “Here is a forest stretching to infinity that contains one-tenth of all living plant and animal species, the world’s largest single natural laboratory.” Over more than 500 pages, Amazônia offers a wide mix of images, from aerial photography to intimate portraits, which, thanks to Salgado’s eye for light, drama and detail, turn into still lifes of a timeless quality. Zo’é men in the Zo’é Indigenous Territory, in the state of Pará. Image by Sebastião Salgado. So we see the Maiá River meandering through the land like a vein of silver, towering cloud formations like castles in the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay