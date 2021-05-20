An engaged society is key for the future of African conservation, says WWF Africa’s Alice Ruhweza

Protecting Africa’s charismatic megafauna often come first to mind when Westerners think about conservation in Africa. But there’s a lot more to conservation efforts across the continent beyond elephants and lions. Conservationists often need to navigate the complexities around balancing the needs of local communities with the needs of wildlife, adapt to rapid changes in land use and management, and prepare for the impacts of climate change and expanding infrastructure. Ugandan sustainable development practitioner Alice Ruhweza understands these issues well, having worked in a wide range of roles from the National Environment Management Authority in Uganda to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to senior leadership at Conservation International. In those capacities, Ruhweza helped put hundreds of millions of dollars to work in more than 40 African nations, led the data-driven Vital Signs Programme to inform policymaking, and worked with governments and businesses to move toward more sustainable development pathways. Today, Ruhweza is the regional director for Africa for WWF, where she leads the conservation giant’s work across the continent. “The West largely thinks about conservation in Africa as all about large mammals,” Ruhweza told Mongabay. “It is true that Africa has some of the most awe-inspiring assemblages of large terrestrial mammals anywhere on Earth. But conservation in Africa is so much more than that. Conservation in Africa is also about forests, and rivers, wetlands, mountains and deserts. It’s about the world’s second most important collection of tropical reefs and astonishing freshwater biodiversity.” WWF Africa’s Alice Ruhweza in Colorado. Image…This article was originally published on Mongabay

