Graham Sibley leads new podcast celebrating endangered species

On Endangered Species Day, May 21st, a group of award-winning actors, the Los Angeles Zoo, the University of Montana, and Mongabay will release a new podcast, "Endangered: Short Tales for The Nearly Forgotten." Endangered (endangeredtales.com), a podcast anthology that celebrates species that are on the verge of extinction, was created, written, directed and produced by Emmy-nominee Graham Sibley, the actor who starred in Dark Web and Sully, among many other projects. The podcast is targeted toward kids, but also appeals to adults with its narrative storytelling and facts about each of seven featured animal species. The golden terribilis dart frog, the world's most poisonous frog, is featured in one of the episodes. Photo credit: Rhett A. Butler "With the pandemic shedding a new light on the fragility of human health and society, the animal kingdom shows us that celebrating and honoring diversity can be a vital tool for survival. By doing so, we will create a stronger system in order to fight disease, nourish our species and ultimately rise in today's evolving, global marketplace," said Sibley via a press release. "This podcast is a way of celebrating not only endangered animals but diversity within the human community as it's reflected back to us through these amazing animals." The podcast includes a diverse set of guests, each of whom donated their time to represent a little-known endangered species. They include Nik Dodani (Dear Evan Hansen, Atypical), Ana Claudia Talancon (Top Chef Mexico), Juan Pablo Espinosa (Half Brothers), Emmy-nominee Scott Turner Schofield…

