Jane Goodall wins Templeton Prize for work at intersection of science and spirituality

Primatologist, conservationist, and world-famous environmentalist Jane Goodall, DBE, won the 2021 Templeton Prize, a $1.5 million award that recognizes achievements of people “harnessing the power of the sciences to explore the deepest questions of the universe and humankind’s place and purpose within it.” Goodall, who joins a list of illustrious winners including Desmond Tutu (2013) and the Dalai Lama (2012), was awarded for her “scientific and spiritual curiosity” that yielded new insights on animal intelligence and how humanity connects with the species and ecosystems that surround us. “We are delighted and honored to award Dr. Jane Goodall this year, as her achievements go beyond the traditional parameters of scientific research to define our perception of what it means to be human,” said Heather Templeton Dill, president of the John Templeton Foundation. “Her discoveries have profoundly altered the world’s view of animal intelligence and enriched our understanding of humanity in a way that is both humbling and exalting. Ultimately, her work exemplifies the kind of humility, spiritual curiosity, and discovery that my grandfather, John Templeton, wrote and spoke about during his life.” Jane Goodall. Photo credit: Jane Goodall Institute. John Templeton was an investor and philanthropist who started the Templeton Growth Fund, a diversified mutual fund, in 1954. During his lifetime, he donated more than $1 billion to charitable causes and established the John Templeton Foundation, which gives out the Templeton Prize on the annual basis. Goodall represents an unusual choice for the prize because she isn’t a religious figure. Goodall,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

