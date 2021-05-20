Podcast: Reforestation is booming, but deforestation rose last year

Today we discuss newly released data for 2020 that shows an increase in deforestation even as efforts to replant forests are sprouting up all over the world. Listen here: Mongabay founder and CEO Rhett Butler joins us to unpack the 2020 deforestation data and how it fits into broader trends affecting global forest cover. We talk about how the Covid pandemic has impacted the world’s forests, how the 2020 fire season turned out, and what good news there is to be found in the deforestation data from last year. As Rhett tells us, researchers recently determined that an area of forest the size of Madagascar has regrown since 2000. To help us take a closer look at the reforestation boom, we’re also joined on today’s episode of the Mongabay Newscast by Mongabay staff writer Liz Kimbrough, who helped assemble Mongabay’s newly launched Reforestation Directory and wrote an accompanying feature article. Liz tells us about the impetus for the Directory, a database of hundreds of reforestation projects from across the globe that shows which tree-planting projects are publicly disclosing information on aspects of reforestation that are key to the projects’ success. I wrote a recent article on reforestation as part of Mongabay’s Conservation Effectiveness series, so me and Liz ended up having more of a conversation about the findings of our respective coverage of reforestation. You can explore the Reforestation Directory now, and here are all of the articles referenced in this episode of the Mongabay Newscast: • “Global forest loss…This article was originally published on Mongabay

