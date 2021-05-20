Protected areas now cover nearly 17% of Earth’s surface: U.N. report

The area of protected land on Earth has increased to seven times the size of India since 2010, according to a report released May 19 by the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The addition of 2 million square kilometers (more than 770,000 square miles) brings the world tantalizingly close to meeting one of the goals set at the 2010 Convention on Biological Diversity conference held in Japan’s Aichi prefecture. Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, called those gains “impressive.” “We do need to congratulate the national governments for stretching and for getting so far,” Andersen said at a press conference. “But we also need to understand that there’s more to be done.” Rainforest along the Tambopata River. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. The Protected Planet Report 2020 takes stock of measures taken to meet what’s known as Aichi Target 11, which called for protecting 17% of Earth’s land and 10% its marine environments by 2020. The report also lays the groundwork for a new framework aimed at protecting nature, which will be decided upon at the U.N. Biodiversity Conference, scheduled for October 2021 in Kunming, China. The raw numbers tabulated in the report revealed that parks, preserves and other conservation-focused areas cover 16.64% of all land. The report’s authors say ongoing efforts to identify all of the land that’s currently conserved or managed privately or by Indigenous and local communities will almost certainly be enough to push that proportion past the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay