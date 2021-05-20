Satellites keep watch over global reef health in a world first

While coral reefs throughout the Indo-Pacific region have been bleaching in response to rising sea temperatures, the reefs around Marovo Lagoon in the Solomon Islands have mostly kept their color. But in March 2021, that all changed: the lagoon’s once-healthy reefs turned ghostly white as the water temperature rose to new highs, much to the distress of conservationists. Coral bleaching — what happens when rising temperatures push corals to expel their life-sustaining algae — has become a problem in just about every part of the world. Some models predict that 70% to 90% of the world’s coral reefs will be lost in a mere 30 years if action isn’t taken to mitigate the effects of climate change and other anthropogenic pressures on the ocean, such as coastal development and unsustainable fishing practices. Greg Asner conducting coral reef fieldwork in Hawaii. Image by Greg Asner. To monitor the coral bleaching issue, scientists working with the Allen Coral Atlas — a research initiative developed by Arizona State University (ASU), the University of Queensland, the National Geographic Society, Planet, and Vulcan — just launched the first global, satellite-based reef surveillance tool. The system can track bleaching events in near-real-time and provide an overall view of trends and changes in coral reef health. The researchers involved in the project say the monitoring system can inform conservation efforts and policy by providing critical information about which reefs are under stress and which ones appear to be more resilient to events like marine heat waves. “Our…This article was originally published on Mongabay

