Brazil court orders illegal miners booted from Yanomami Indigenous Reserve

A court in Brazil has ordered the federal government to remove all illegal gold miners from an Indigenous reserve in the Amazon, following at least five days of attacks and intimidation by miners on a local community. However, the government has still not complied with the May 17 ruling. The Federal Police told Mongabay that a team of 10 agents will arrive at the village May 21 to collect data for further investigation, and may stay for several days. William Silva, the head of communications at the Army's Jungle Infantry Brigade in Roraima, told Mongabay that an army aircraft is being prepared, but could not provide further details. The court also imposed a daily fine of 1 million reais ($189,000) if Brazilian authorities do not present and execute a plan to protect the Indigenous communities and shut down the hundreds of illegal mining operations in the Yanomami Indigenous Reserve within 20 days. "The population of non-Indigenous miners has almost surpassed that of the Indigenous peoples," Judge Felipe Flores Viana, of the federal court in Roraima state, where the reserve is located, said in his decision. "It is increasingly difficult to dispel the configuration of the crime of genocide, as only 26,780 Yanomami are alive among 8 billion human beings and are tending toward extinction." Fewer than 27,000 Yanomami live in some 250 villages in the Portugal-sized reserve, officially demarcated by the Brazilian government in 1992. The territory has been invaded by an estimated 20,000 wildcat miners in the last two

