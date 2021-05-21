Climate change: G7 ministers agree new steps against fossil fuels

From BBC
The world’s major nations have taken further significant steps to help limit climate change.
G7 environment ministers have agreed that they will deliver climate targets in line with limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C.
That’s far more ambitious than the previous 2C maximum.
Ministers also agreed to stop direct funding of coal-fired power stations in poorer nations by the end of 2021.
There’s wriggle room in the statement, but the decision will send a clear message to development banks that still fund coal power in poor countries.
There’s also an important commitment to safeguarding 30% of land for nature by 2030 to boost wildlife and help soak up carbon emissions.
Environment ministers from the UK, the US, Canada, Japan, France, Italy and Germany took part in the virtual G7 meeting, which is one of a series leading to the leaders’ gathering in Cornwall in June.
The online meeting was led by the UK, and a government source told BBC News: “We’re pretty encouraged by the outcomes.”
The decisions that have been taken are an important stepping-stone on the road towards the vital global climate summit in Glasgow in November called COP26.
The move to keep their policies in line with 1.5C implies much faster action to cut emissions by 2030, rather than by mid-century.
Nick Mabey