Covid-19: Sewage testing ramped up in England

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that the approach was being used to monitor the Indian variant of the virus and to track its spread.

Because the testing is at a community level, it has helped guide some local councils to direct their testing and public health guidance. Luton Borough Council, after seeing an increase in cases of the coronavirus, used the information from wastewater testing to “understand where to put additional activity”.

“It’s particularly useful to see where we have the variants so we can Read the full article