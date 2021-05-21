Norwegian poultry producer bars Brazilian soy due to deforestation risk

Gårdsand, a Norwegian poultry producer, has developed a new feed recipe that excludes Brazilian soy due to concerns about deforestation risk. According to Rainforest Foundation Norway, an organization that campaigns on forest issues like deforestation linked to commodity supply chains, Gårdsand reformulated its poultry feed as a response to rising deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon. Gårdsand has now completely eliminated soy from its supply chain, using other sources of protein. “We’ve followed the situation in Brazil with increasing concerns over the past years,” said May Iren Varlid Aarvold, Marketing Leader at Gårdsand, in a statement. “Forest fires and deforestation numbers keep escalating at an alarming rate. Knowing that soy production is a driver behind the ongoing deforestation, we find the risk of including this commodity in our supply to be so high that we’ve excluded soy entirely from our supply chain, and shifted to other protein sources.” Poultry fed with Gårdsand’s new recipe are labelled “produced without soy – for the sake of tropical forests” in Norway’s “Meny” supermarkets under the “Lerstang” brand. Deforestation for soy plantations and cattle ranches endanger the habitats of Amazon primates and prevent their movement to new locations. Rivers further limit the ability of small primates to move. Photo by Rhett A. Butler Gårdsand’s move follows a decision last year by Bremnes Seashore, a salmon producer, to exclude Brazilian soy from its fish feed, while the soy suppliers to the Norwegian aquaculture companies Caramuru, Imcopa and CJ Selecta have indicated they will do the same.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

