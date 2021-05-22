How schools are turning the tide on nature deprivation

From BBC
When school teacher Kim Leathley took her class on a trip to the local aquarium, she was asked an unusual question.
“Miss? What’s that?” said a nine-year-old boy, pointing towards the waves, as they walked along Blackpool promenade.
It turned out he’d never seen the sea before.
A surprise, given the school is in the middle of Blackpool and only a few streets from the seafront.
Other teachers have had similar experiences over the years on school trips outside the city, she explains. A 10-year-old once asked what a duck was, while a pupil – spotting cows in the field – said: “Look at those horses.”
“As a school, we’re in a very built-up area in Blackpool,” Kim explains. “We’ve had some very extreme examples of our children with nature.”
Westminster Primary Academy is in an area with few green spaces where wildlife and nature are in short supply.
Although many children live only minutes from the beach, they may not get to spend much time there. And while Blackpool is surrounded by spectacular countryside, such as the Forest of Bowland, Kim says many parents don’t have cars or can’t afford public transport.
“They’re just not getting the opportunities a lot of other children would get,” she adds. “So, we thought, ‘well, let’s bring nature to them’.”
Kim is now outdoor education lead at the primary school, which became a Nature Friendly School two years