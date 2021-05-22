‘Science should be at the centre of all policy making’

From BBC
Scientists have been front and centre in the battle against coronavirus. It’s a policy making position they should continue to occupy beyond the pandemic, writes Prof Ruth Morgan. But how?
The rate of ice melt, the impact of a global pandemic, the capabilities of artificial intelligence, and the impact of fake news. These are all big challenges where science informs us and pioneers the tools we need to unlock the next steps in tackling them.
Yet in an age where science has never been more advanced, and where our capabilities to collect and analyse data are unsurpassed, we are still having to contend with some of the biggest threats we’ve ever faced.
The role of science has traditionally been reserved for enabling developments. Think about getting humans to the Moon, how we’ve transformed medicine and surgical procedures, or created new ways of communicating and keeping our societies secure; or simply how we’ve come to understand the workings of our planet.
But science will need to become more than this if we are to make the breakthroughs in the global issues we currently face.
Science that understands people and communities must be part of the conversation. At the same time, we also need to be clear about what science can and can’t do as we look for solutions.
It is probably not contentious to suggest that complex global challenges need science involved in the search for those solutions. But good science is just the first step. It is individuals, teams and communities who are the changemakers, and so good science needs to incorporate