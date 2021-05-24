Actor Pablo Espinosa on the golden dart frog

Colombian actor Juan Pablo Espinosa has starred in a number of roles spanning his native Colombia and the United States, including Tu voz estéreo, Merlina mujer divina and Floricienta, the TV series Los caballeros las prefieren brutas, A corazón abierto, and Half Brothers. Espinosa voiced the golden dart frog episode of Endangered: Short Tales for The Nearly Forgotten, a podcast anthology that celebrates species that are on the verge of extinction. Pablo Espinosa The golden dart frog ((Phyllobates terribilis)) is the world’s most toxic poison dart frog. Found in Colombia’s Chocó rainforest, the species is classified as endangered on the IUCN Red List due to habitat loss. There are a least three color variants of the species, including gold, orange, and mint-green. Espinosa spoke with Mongabay with the release of the golden dart frog podcast episode. Mongabay: What is your background? Juan Pablo Espinosa: I am from Bogotá, Colombia, in South America Mongabay: Why did you get involved with the podcast? Juan Pablo Espinosa: Through a mutual friend I got invited to participate and was very excited to shine a little light on these fascinating species through storytelling Mongabay: You’re representing the golden dart frog. What about this species resonates with you? Juan Pablo Espinosa: The golden dart frog is from my home country so growing up going to visit the Chocó and seeing it in person and learning about its power was always so intriguing: How a creature so small and beautiful could be so deadly. The power of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

