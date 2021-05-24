American journalist arrested when trying to leave Myanmar

Danny Fenster, an American journalist working in Myanmar, was detained today by local authorities and prevented from leaving the country, reports CNN. Fenster, 37, is the managing editor of the news organization Frontier Myanmar. According to the outlet, Fenster was detained at Yangon International Airport ahead of his flight to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Fenster, a US citizen, was on his way home to Detroit, Michigan to surprise his parents, who he hadn’t seen in two years, according to remarks his brother Bryan Fenster made to CNN. Frontier Myanmar said that Fenster appears to have been taken to Insein Prison near Yangon. “We understand he has been transferred to Insein Prison in Yangon,” said Frontier Myanmar in a statement. “We do not know why Danny was detained and have not been able to contact him since this morning.” U.S. journalist Danny Fenster. Photo credit: Frontier Myanmar The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), an international organization that campaigns on behalf of journalists and press freedom, condemned the government’s action and called for Fenster’s immediate release. “Myanmar authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Frontier Myanmar managing editor Danny Fenster and allow him to travel freely outside the country,” said Shawn Crispin, CPJ’s senior Southeast Asia representative, in a statement. “This unlawful restriction of a foreign journalist’s freedom of movement is the latest grave threat to press freedom in Myanmar.” Frontier Myanmar said its priority is to “make sure [Fenster] is safe and to provide him with whatever assistance he needs.” CNN reported that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

