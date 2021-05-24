Illegal loggers use pandemic as cover to ramp up activity in Sulawesi

MAKASSAR, Indonesia — Illegal logging of rainforests on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi surged by 70% in 2020, according to findings by local NGO JURnal Celebes. The group attributes the increase to monitoring activities by forestry authorities being scaled back as part of wider mobility restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Illegal logging is especially rampant in the region of Mahalona Raya in East Luwu district, at the nexus of the k-shaped island, according to Mustam Arif, director of JURnal Celebes. Locals have reported an increased in logging activities in the region, including the sound of chainsaws and daily truck traffic. Most of the logs are transported to sawmills in Wawondula village. According to JURnal Celebes, illegal logging has occurred for a long time in Mahalona, but increased in intensity during the pandemic. Mustam said locals in Towuti subdistrict in Mahalona also clear forests to plant black pepper. “This commodity’s price has been high in the past few years even though it’s fluctuating,” he said. “Locals in East Luwu are very enthusiastic about planting black pepper.” Locator map of Indonesian province of South Sulawesi showing provincial boundaries. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons. Muhammad Amin, a forestry official overseeing law enforcement in Sulawesi for the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, said the pandemic had made it harder for law enforcers to do their work, with virtual monitoring not as effective as on-the-ground monitoring. Verifying and investigating reports is also much harder to do remotely, he added. Mustam said the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay