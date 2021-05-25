Human rights must be at heart of new biodiversity framework, experts say

The planet’s wildlife is disappearing at unprecedented rates and ecosystems are deteriorating rapidly, according to a growing number of studies. This is why the world’s largest biodiversity conference, COP15, taking place later this year, could be an important moment for the planet. But one of the only ways to achieve the world’s biodiversity goals and save nature is to include human rights at the heart of all conservation policies, and recognize the cultural and territorial rights of Indigenous and local peoples, according to a new report. Indigenous peoples and local communities (IPLCs) actively conserve at least 22% of the world’s key biodiversity regions, an area approximately the size of Africa, says a report by the international conservation association ICCA Consortium. But taking a deeper dive into what this means, ICCA Consortium researchers looked at 17 of these communities around the world that manage to remain strongholds of endemic and threatened species, to understand how they’ve managed to thrive. The results, “Territories of Life: 2021 Report,” details how local cultural practices and unique governance systems are the main reasons conservation here works. “Governments should recognize Indigenous peoples and local communities in the roles that they play in protecting and conserving nature, which is a primary importance,” says Ameyali Ramos Castillo, international policy coordinator with the ICCA Consortium. “I think that’s the basis for everything.” Some of the examples from the report include the Maasai people of Tanzania who live around the Lake Natron catchment area, the world’s most critical breeding site…This article was originally published on Mongabay

