UK finance sector in top 10 for carbon emissions

From BBC
Shareclose
If the UK’s biggest banks and investors were a country, they’d rank 9th in the world for the carbon emissions they’re responsible for.
That’s the striking conclusion of a new analysis by Greenpeace and WWF.
The study assessed the emissions associated with the global investments of 15 British banks and 10 asset managers.
A spokesman for UK financial institutions said they were committed to being net zero by 2050.
Net zero refers to the reduction of carbon emissions as much as possible, so that any remaining emissions are balanced out by absorbing an equivalent amount from the atmosphere – through planting trees, for example.
The research, led by South Pole, a specialist environmental analysis company, is an attempt at a rough estimate of the carbon footprint of the choices made by the giants of the British financial world.
Using data from 2019, it finds that they were responsible for a total of 805 million tonnes of greenhouse gases.
That’s 1.8 times more than the UK as a whole emitted that year and slightly more than Germany.
According to Greenpeace, this shows that the financial sector should be considered “high carbon” along with the oil and gas industry, coal mining, aviation and transport.
The estimates do not include emissions associated with insurance underwriting or property so the real figure may be far higher.
The executive director of Greenpeace UK, John Sauven, described finance as the “UK’s dirty little secret”.
“Banks and