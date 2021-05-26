Chirp, chuckle and growl: Neotropical river otters call out to communicate

What growls, chirps, chuckles and swims in the swift flowing rivers of Central and South America? A new study reveals that neotropical river otters (Lontra longicaudis) have a rich repertoire of sounds that they use to communicate while fighting, playing, mating and more. Researchers observed and recorded captive neotropical river otters at Projeto Lontra in Santa Catarina Island, Brazil, and characterized six distinct call types. Their findings, the first formal description of the neotropical river otters’ vocal repertoire, were published in the journal PLOS ONE. A neotropical river otter in captivity at Projeto Lontra in Santa Catarina Island, Brazil. Photo by Sabrina Bettoni. “It was wonderful to spend time close to these incredible and interesting otters, to learn about their vocal communication and be immersed in their daily life,” Sabrina Bettoni, a Ph.D. student at the University of Vienna, and the study’s lead author told Mongabay. “However, with the sounds from several animals, wind, water and blowing leaves, it was challenging to get a clear audio recording of the otters’ vocalizations.” The six sounds were characterized as: chirp, squeak, chuckle, hah, growl, and scream, and are used in different social interactions. For instance, females may “squeak” during play, let out a “hah” when surprised, and “scream” when defending themselves or their food. Both sexes “growl” as a warning in conflict over food or space. A Neotropical river otter “hah” vocalization recorded in captivity: https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2021/05/26002551/hah_call.wav A Neotropical river otter”scream” vocalization recorded in captivity: https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2021/05/26002909/scream_call.wav Researchers say the vocal complexity…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay