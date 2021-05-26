Giant otter thought to be extinct in Argentina resurfaces. Literally

Ten days ago, Sebastian di Martino was kayaking along the Bermejo River in Argentina’s Impenetrable National Park when he heard a splash. He looked around and saw a brown-furred animal swimming through the water, occasionally dipping below the surface and then reappearing. It was a giant river otter (Pteronura brasiliensis), a species believed to be extinct in Argentina. “I was surprised and excited,” Di Martino, director of conservation at Fundación Rewilding Argentina, told Mongabay in an interview. “At the beginning, I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.” Di Martino took out his phone and started filming. “Otherwise it’s kind of complicated that someone believes that you saw a giant otter,” he said. From the time of European colonization, giant otters began to slowly disappear from Argentina, mainly due to hunting pressure. The last giant otters in the country were spotted in a river in the Misiones Province in the 1980s — but there have been no known sightings since. At the moment, it’s not clear where this particular otter came from. The nearest known giant otter populations are in the Paraguayan Pantanal, thousands of miles away. Di Martino says it’s possible that the otter broke away from its family group and swam here. But it’s also possible that otters have remained in Argentina unbeknown to conservationists. The giant otter spotted in Argentina’s Bermejo River. Image courtesy of Rewilding Argentina. Impenetrable National Park was established in 2014 with the help of Rewilding Argentina and Tompkins Conservation as part of a grand…This article was originally published on Mongabay

