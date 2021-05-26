Stephen Hawking’s papers to be saved for the nation

From BBC
Prof Stephen Hawking’s scientific papers and personal possessions are to be saved for the nation.
The objects include childhood letters, scripts from his TV appearances and Prof Hawking’s ground-breaking research into black holes.
The 10,000-page archive will be kept in perpetuity at Cambridge University library.
His office will be reconstructed in the Science Museum next year and selected highlights will go on display.
Prof Hawking’s son, Tim, said that the family was delighted that his body of work and memories of his life were being safeguarded for future generations.
“Our father would be really pleased,” he said. “It was really important during his lifetime that science be opened up to the widest possible number of people and be democratized and not be the preserve of the elite few.”
The collection encompasses Prof Hawking’s personal and professional life. Particularly touching is a letter by Hawking to his father on family-headed notepaper that was written when the future professor was six years old.
In child-like lettering, with several crossings out, the young Stephen tells his father a story about pirates loading treasure. He signs off with hugs and kisses.
Tim Hawking saw the note for the first time only recently.
“I would write my dad letters along those lines,” he reminisces fondly. “It was quite nice to see it being passed along the generations and appreciating that he had a loving relationship with his dad,